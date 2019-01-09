App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead adds more gains, tracking global cues

Analysts said better demand from battery makers in the spot market and a firming trend in the base metals pack at the London Metal Exchange (LME), influenced lead futures here.

Taking positive global cues and pick up in domestic spot, lead futures Wednesday rose by 0.69 per cent higher at Rs 138.80 per kg as participants enlarged their positions.

Lead for delivery in January contracts moved up by 95 paise, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 138.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,509 lots, at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

In the international market, three-month lead traded higher at $1,970 per tonne at the LME.
