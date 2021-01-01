La Nina may lead to crop losses in Central, South-East Asia, Indian exports to gain

Representational Image

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), a United Nations body, has warned of crop losses and food insecurity in Asia, particularly India's neighbours such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Iraq, besides South-East Asian nations due to the potential impact of the La Nina weather event.

Countries in the Pacific and the Great Horn of Africa would also be affected due to La Nina, which can cause heavy rain and flooding in some parts of the world and drought in others.

India may, however, be unaffected by La Nina, a recurring global atmospheric-oceanic phenomenon associated with a decrease in sea surface temperature in the Pacific Ocean, the FAO said in its latest advisory.

New Delhi stands to gain from the losses of cereal crops in countries such as Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines by exporting rice, maize, and wheat.

The World Meteorological Organization had in October 2020 declared the development of the La Nina event and said it would affect temperatures, precipitation and storm patterns in many parts of the world, the advisory said.

The Columbia University’s International Research Institute for Climate has pointed to a 95 percent chance of La Nina continuing till March 2021 and a 65 percent chance for the event extending till May.

The FAO advisory said that it was including Pakistan, Iran, North Korea, Madagascar, Mozambique and Zimbabwe in the list of countries of additional concern.

Countries of concern

The FAO said that since October, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan have been experiencing below normal rainfall and it could extend to the first quarter of 2021. The conditions could prolong even till June, it warned.

La Nina could hit Pakistan’s wheat production, while winter crops such as wheat and barley could be affected in Iran, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

For Pakistan, the weather phenomenon could result in reduced snowfall and thus reduce irrigation supplies during spring (after March).

Wheat flour prices in Pakistan hit a record high in October and the La Nina event could drive them up further and constrain people’s access to food, the FAO said.

Iran and Iran were grappling with an economic downturn due to low crude oil prices, the novel coronavirus pandemic and US sanctions on Tehran. La Nina could result in food insecurity in both the countries.

In Afghanistan, below normal rainfall could even affect livestock, thus aggravating the situation and food security.

Rain trouble for ASEAN region

On the other hand, above-normal rainfall in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region between November and January could impact the Philippines and Indonesia, besides a few islands in the Pacific region.

Indonesia could see flooding and landslides, which could affect paddy and maize planting. Productivity may also be affected due to lower sunshine and temperatures.

The Philippines could suffer a loss of stored crops, while its livestock could be affected, as in the past La Nina had led to frequent rains. Its fishing, infrastructure, and housing sectors may also be affected by the weather event, the FAO said.

North Korea’s early winter crops such as barley, wheat, and potato that are harvested during June-July might be affected by the La Nina event. Though these make only 10 percent of the total cereal output, they hold the key to food security during the lean May-September period.

Outlook for Great Horn of Africa

For the Great Horn of Africa nations such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda, October-December is an important rainfall season.

During this period, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia faced localised rainfall deficits, the FAO said.

But the danger for them arises from the outlook for the longer rainfall period from March to May when dry-to-average conditions have been predicted for Kenya, northwestern Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, northwestern Uganda, southern and northwestern Somalia, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

If the predictions turn true as feared, then rangeland, livestock, and crops might be affected in Kenya, Somalia, and south-eastern Ethiopia.

On the other hand, the southern part of the African continent, especially countries such as Zimbabwe, Madagascar, and Mozambique may receive above-normal rainfall and increased cyclone activity until April.

This could cause problems for cereal crops that would be planted in January, while stored crops could also face danger.

Opportunities for India in the export market

India stands to gain from the La Nina event in the neighbourhood, despite its bilateral relations with Pakistan being strained.

India has been exporting wheat to Afghanistan and in the event of further damage to Kabul’s crop, New Delhi has ample stocks to help it. Similarly, it can help Iran and Iraq, too, with its surplus stocks of wheat and rice.

As on October 1, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had 22.19 million tonnes of rice in its warehouses, while it also had 10.94 million tonnes of paddy stocks that could yield 7.3 million tonnes of rice. In addition, the FCI had 47.83 million tonnes of wheat.

The FCI had procured 47.93 million tonnes of paddy that has the potential to yield 33.64 million tonnes of rice from October 1 to December 31 last.

Besides, rice production during the just-ended Kharif season has been estimated at 102.36 million tonnes against 101.98 million tonnes last year.

India has taken advantage of its huge stocks exporting over 10 million tonnes of rice last year, while exports of other cereals such as wheat and maize registered impressive gains.

Indian wheat and rice can find their way into the Pakistan market through Dubai or other Gulf destinations.

In addition, if Kenya faces drought as predicted, the Indian tea sector could stand to gain in terms of exports and price.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai who writes on commodities and agriculture)

