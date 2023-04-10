 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

JSW Steel Q4 crude steel output rises to 6.58 MT

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022-23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022-23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

The consolidated crude steel production in FY23 was the highest, JSW Steel said.