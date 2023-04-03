 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jim Rogers predicts sharp increase in crude and natural gas prices during next bull market

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Investment Guru Jim Rogers spoke at length about his interest in the commodity market, highlighting the role of crude oil as a commodity

Rogers Holdings Chairman Jim Rogers has predicted that crude oil and natural gas prices will increase significantly in the next bull market.

According to Rogers, commodities such as crude oil and natural gas are essential and will always be in demand, thus contributing to the bullish market.

"The price of crude and natural gas in this next bull market will go up a lot., because this bull market for commodities, because that's the main commodity in the world," Rogers said.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, he admitted that he owns some crude oil but hasn't been buying the commodity lately.