Jewellery sales sluggish on Akshaya Tritiya as gold price rise dampens festive demand

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

Gold prices for 24 Karat gold on April 23 were ruling Rs 62,090 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 50,800 per 10 grams last year.

This year's Akshaya Tritiya was marked by sluggish sales of jewellery and gold items despite heavy footfalls as high prices of the yellow metal dampened demand, jewellers told PTI. The festival is spread across two days this year, April 22 and April 23.

Jewellers expected a nearly 10 per cent decline in sales volume on Akshaya Tritiya on a year on year basis due to the 20 percent rise in the price of gold since last year. Customers either made token purchases or went for lightweight jewellery on the auspicious occasion on April 22.

Steady footfalls were seen since morning on April 22 in jewellery retail stores, however, consumers opted mostly for lightweight jewellery or 1-2 grams of gold coins as a token purchase to celebrate the festive occasion, jewellers said.

"We have been getting positive responses on consumer footfalls this year. In fact, reports from the southern region have been encouraging and people are mostly going in for light-weight jewellery items ranging from 2-8 grams. Hallmarking has also been a positive boost to sales," All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) chairman Sayam Mehra told news agency PTI.