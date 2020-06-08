It's time to start ignoring the negative news for natural gas; here's why

Gaurav Garg

Natural gas hit its 25-year low in March 2020. However, since then the prices have greatly recovered. So, is this truly a fast and furious recovery from multi-decade lows or is it a dead cat bouncing back before market turns bearish again?

Natural gas is a really interesting and noteworthy scrip in the commodity segment. In March, the natural gas price traded at its worst level, dropping to the level it had in 1995. However, quite interestingly, we can observe that since April, the prices are moving on the path of recovery as they touched $2.26 per MMBtu in the beginning of May. And now, the charts are showing some stability around $1.80.

We have seen that natural gas hit its 25-year low in March, which shows strong bearish move for the commodity. There is still a lot of negativity surrounding this commodity, but the prices are acting contrary to the negative news.

The negative news which is getting circulated recently is regarding the possibility of natural gas prices slipping in the negative, just like the Crude Oil futures which went below zero for the first time in history in April 2020. Natural gas is also facing similar threat as crude oil faced when it went negative, i.e. excessive supply, lack of demand and storage problems.

The storage problem persists, despite a decline in the manufacturing of natural gas witnessed last week. The manufacturing last week had been 80 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day, as compared to 86 Bcf per day in previous two weeks. It is clearly visible that there is a cap on the demand of natural gas. The forecast of higher than normal temperature for June is also a restraining factor for the prices, which fundamentally does not have many reasons to move upwards.

Another news item, which holds the power to push down the prices, is the natural gas inventory, which rose by about 30 percent on a YoY basis. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that the storage had increased by 109 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in the last week. Total working gas in storage as on May 22nd stood at 2,612 Bcf, as compared to 778 Bcf last year on this same day.

On the technical side, the immediate barrier for natural gas price is at $2.05 and $2.26 which were the highs touched by natural gas in May. Whereas on the downside, the immediate support can be seen at $1.68 and traders should consider this while placing their trades. In the last six months, we have seen the prices decline from $3 to multi-decade low in March. If we look at the pullback rally on the way down, none of them held the potential to come anywhere close to any of its previous highs.

However, the recent rally is quite different. It pushed the prices up till $2.26 on May 5th, which shows that this momentum has some steam in it. If we look at the momentum indicators on the daily charts, we have RSI ranging around 46-48. The last time MACD gave a sell signal was in early May and since then it has not crossed over and hence has not yet generated a buy signal. However, MACD histogram is showing stagnation in prices and is neither giving a buy call nor a sell call for natural gas.

If one has to believe the news going on around the circles about the natural gas prices, it might appear that the sentiment is quite down with a ton of news stories talking about possibility of prices going negative.

However, we see that prices are rising. In case of such diverging views between two aspects, we feel that perhaps all the bad news has been factored into the prices. To conclude, we feel that it is ideal to build long position in Natural Gas for short to medium term from support levels.

The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited - Investment Advisor.

