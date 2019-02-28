ISO trim forecast for 2018/19 global sugar surplus

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said the smaller surplus was mainly due to diminished outlooks for production in Brazil and the European Union which was partially offset by an upward revision for Thailand.
The International Sugar Organization on Thursday forecast there would be a global sugar surplus of 641,000 tonnes in the 2018/19 season, down from a previous forecast of 2.17 million.
The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said the smaller surplus was mainly due to diminished outlooks for production in Brazil and the European Union which was partially offset by an upward revision for Thailand.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:10 pm