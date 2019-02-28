App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ISO trim forecast for 2018/19 global sugar surplus

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said the smaller surplus was mainly due to diminished outlooks for production in Brazil and the European Union which was partially offset by an upward revision for Thailand.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The International Sugar Organization on Thursday forecast there would be a global sugar surplus of 641,000 tonnes in the 2018/19 season, down from a previous forecast of 2.17 million.

The inter-governmental body, in a quarterly report, said the smaller surplus was mainly due to diminished outlooks for production in Brazil and the European Union which was partially offset by an upward revision for Thailand.

 
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #International Sugar Organization #sugar #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.