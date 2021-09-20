commodities Iron ore prices hit $100 per tonne in worst weekly decline: Can it go lower? Iron ore prices have slipped to $100 per tonne on cut in steel production, rise in iron ore inventories, and the contagion concerns from China's Evergrande. The prices of iron ore are 60% of its all-time highs hit in 2021, but still above the cost of production. In this video, we give you further details on price expectations and more