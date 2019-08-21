App
commodities
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

International waterways won't be as safe if Iran oil exports cut to zero: Hassan Rouhani

'World powers know that in the case that oil is completely sanctioned and Iran's oil exports are brought down to zero, international waterways can't have the same security as before,' Rouhani said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

If Iran's oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways will not have the same security as before, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on August 21 at a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Khamenei's official website.

"World powers know that in the case that oil is completely sanctioned and Iran's oil exports are brought down to zero, international waterways can't have the same security as before," Rouhani said.

"So unilateral pressure against Iran can't be to their advantage and won't guarantee their security in the region and the world."

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Iran #Market news #World News

