Indraprastha Gas hikes CNG prices on rising input costs

Jocelyn Fernandes
Dec 17, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

With the latest hike, the CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 79.56 per kg, compared with Rs 78.61 per kg earlier

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked CNG prices across India, including Delhi-NCR, with effect from December 17.

The company said the retail prices have been hiked due to increased input gas costs. With the latest hike, the CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 79.56 per kg, compared with Rs 78.61 per kg earlier.

Here's how the hike, with effect from 6 am on December 17, effects all regions serviced by IGL:

- The revised CNG price in Delhi is Rs 79.56/kg.

- The revised CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad is Rs 82.12/kg.

- The revised CNG price in Gurugram is Rs 87.89/kg.