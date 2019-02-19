App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 03:29 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's thermal coal imports likely to rise 10% in 2019: Adani Power

"We expect strong demand from the sponge iron industry, amounting to about 40-50 million tonnes," Rajendra Singh, chief operating officer of coal trading at India's largest coal trader Adani Enterprises said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's thermal coal imports could rise by about 10 percent to 174-177 million tonnes in 2019, an executive from Adani Power said on February 19.

"We expect strong demand from the sponge iron industry, amounting to about 40-50 million tonnes," Rajendra Singh, chief operating officer of coal trading at India's largest coal trader Adani Enterprises said at the Coaltrans conference.

 
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 03:21 pm

