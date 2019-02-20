App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's sugar output rises about 8% between October 1- February 15: Trade body

Mills in the western state of Maharashtra produced 8.3 million tonnes sugar during the period, up 11 percent from a year ago.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Indian sugar mills produced 21.9 million tonnes of the sweetener between October 1 and February 15, nearly 8 percent more than a year earlier, as a few mills started crushing earlier than usual, a producers' body said on February 20.

Mills in the western state of Maharashtra produced 8.3 million tonnes sugar during the period, up 11 percent from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

The world's biggest sugar consumer is likely to produce 30.7 million tonnes of sugar in the current year ending on September 30, down from 32.5 million tonnes in 2017/2018, due to lower cane yields and diversion of cane for ethanol production, ISMA said.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #sugar

