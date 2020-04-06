App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's March gold imports hit 6-1/2-year low on record price: Govt source

India's gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's gold imports plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March to their lowest in 6-1/2 years as record domestic prices and a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus squeezed retail demand, a government source said on Monday.

The world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal imported 25 tonnes of gold in March, down from 93.24 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

In value terms, March imports dropped nearly 63% to $1.22 billion, he added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Commodity #Gold #India

most popular

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

PM-CARES Fund: Here are the biggest contributors as India fights coronavirus pandemic

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

RBI industrial survey shows conditions worse than during global financial crisis even before lockdown

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Forest fires near Chernobyl increase radiation level by 16 times

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.