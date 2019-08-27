India's July tea output jumps 8.3%

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year's 93.71 million kg.
India's tea production in July jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing northeastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on August 27.
India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
The country's tea production in the first seven months of 2019 rose 5.9% from a year earlier to 649.75 million, the board added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:02 pm