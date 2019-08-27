India's July tea output jumps 8.3%

India's tea production in July jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing northeastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on August 27.

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year's 93.71 million kg, the board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.