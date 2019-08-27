App
commodities
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's July tea output jumps 8.3%

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year's 93.71 million kg.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

India's tea production in July jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 176.07 million kg, helped by higher plucking in the top producing northeastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said on August 27.

Assam produced 97.02 million kg of tea in July, a jump from last year's 93.71 million kg, the board said in a statement.

India, the world's second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with the orthodox variety shipped to Iraq, Iran and Russia.

Close
The country's tea production in the first seven months of 2019 rose 5.9% from a year earlier to 649.75 million, the board added.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Commodities #India #tea

