India's January gold imports plunge 48% to four-month low: Government source

India's gold imports in January plunged 48 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level in 4 months as a rally in local prices near record highs prompted buyers to curtail purchases, a government source said on February 4.

The world's second-biggest buyer of gold imported 36.26 tonnes in January, compared with 69.51 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.