you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's gold demand could fall to three-year low as prices hit record high

Lower purchases by India, the world's second biggest consumer after China, could limit a rally in global prices that hit a 6-year high earlier this week.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's gold demand could fall 10% in 2019 from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as a rally in local prices to a record high dents retail purchases during a key festive season, the head of an industry body told Reuters.

"Of late, customers are not used to such a jump in prices," Anantha Padmanabhan, chairman of the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) told Reuters by telephone.

"They will not raise allocations to buy gold just because prices have risen. Volume-wise demand will drop 10% from last year."

India's gold consumption eased 1.5% in 2018 to 760.4 tonnes, below a 10-year average of 838 tonnes, according to data compiled by the World Gold Council.

Local gold prices hit a record 35,960 rupees per 10 grams on June 24, having jumped more than 10 percent over the past month.

First Published on Jun 26, 2019 11:07 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #markets #world

