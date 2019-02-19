App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 6.4% year-on-year in January

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.34 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed.

India's fuel demand rose 6.4 percent in January compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.34 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.2 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 11.0 percent to 2.31 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.2 percent to 1.26 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 15.1 percent up, while fuel oil use edged unchanged in January.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #India #oil

