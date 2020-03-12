India's fuel demand rose 4.5% in February

India's fuel demand rose 4.5 per cent in February compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.22 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.2 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.51 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased by 4.3 per cent to 2.12 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.7 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 1.4 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 5.1 per cent in February.