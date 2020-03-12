App
commodities
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 4.5% in February

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.22 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 11.2 per cent higher from a year earlier at 2.51 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased by 4.3 per cent to 2.12 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.7 per cent to 1.28 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 1.4 per cent up, while fuel oil use edged lower 5.1 per cent in February.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 11:20 am

tags #Commodities #fuel #India #LPG

