Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand fell 0.1% in September

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's fuel demand fell 0.1 percent in September compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.01 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 6.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.37 million tonnes.

Close

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0 percent to 2.18 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 26.0 percent to 0.84 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 7.3 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged lower 3.8 percent in September.

First Published on Oct 16, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Commodities #Economy #fuel #India #PPAC

