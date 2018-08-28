App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's crude steel output up 5.4% in January-July : World Steel Association

The country had produced 58.6 MT of crude steel in the January-July period of 2017, the association said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India's crude steel output increased by 5.4 percent to 61.8 million tonnes (MT) in the first seven month of the calendar year 2018, according to World Steel Association.

The country had produced 58.6 MT of crude steel in the January-July period of 2017, the association said in a statement.

India's crude steel production in July increased by 8.4 percent to 9 MT, over 8.3 MT in July 2017, the release said.

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association was at 154.6 MT in July, registering an increase of 5.8 percent when compared to July 2017.

China's crude steel production for July was at 81.2 MT, registering an increase of 7.2 percent when compared to July 2017. Japan produced 8.4 MT of crude steel last month, down by 2 percent when compared to July 2017.

The government had earlier said that India's crude steel output is expected to soar by 38 percent to 140 MT by the end of this year. The country produced 101.4 MT steel in 2017.

The steel ministry had earlier asked industry players to make full use of the resources available in the country to increase steel output. Under the National Steel Policy (NSP), the government has set a production target of 300 MT by 2030-31.

The NSP also aims at more than doubling the per capita steel consumption to 158 kg by 2030-31, from 70 kg at present.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Commodities #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.