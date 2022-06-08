India's coal production increases by 34% YoY to 71.30 million tonnes in May

India's coal production jumped by 33.88 percent to 71.30 million tonnes in May 2022, up from 53.25 million tonnes recorded during the same month last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal.

As per the provisional data available, during May 2022, Coal India Limited (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines registered a growth of 30.04 percent, 11.01 percent and 83.33 percent respectively by producing 54.72 MT, 6.04 million tonnes and 10.54 million tonnes respectively.

Coal dispatch also climbed by 16.05 percent, from 67.06 million tonnes in May 2020 to 77.83 million tonnes in May 2022.

CIL, SCCL, and captive mines dispatched 61.24 million tonnes, 6.13 million tonnes, and 10.46 million tonnes respectively last month, registering a growth of 11.34 percent, 5.66 percent, and 67.06 percent, respectively.

During May, 23 of the top 37 coal-producing mines increased production by more than 100 percent, while 10 mines increased output by between 80 and 100 percent year over year.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 26.18 percent in May 2022 as compared to May 2021, and the overall power generation in May 2022 has been 23.32 percent higher than in April 2021 and 2.63 percent higher than the power generated in April 2022.

Coal-based power generation in May 2022 has been 98,609 MU in comparison to 102,529 MU in April 2022 and registered a negative growth of 3.82 percent.

Total power generation has increased in May 2022 to 140,059 MU from 136,465 MU in April 2022 due to hydro and wind energy, the coal ministry stated.