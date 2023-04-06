 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

India's coal output grows 12% to 107 MT in March; despatch rises 7.49% to 83 MT

PTI
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:45 PM IST

During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 per cent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 4.06 per cent, 8.53 per cent and 81.35 per cent, respectively, over March 2022. (Representative image)

India produced around 107.84 million tonne (MT) of coal in March 2023, up 12 per cent from 96.26 MT in the same month of last year, an official statement said on Thursday.

During March 2023, the coal despatches also increased by 7.49 per cent to 83.18 MT from 77.38 MT in March 2022, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry, Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 4.06 per cent, 8.53 per cent and 81.35 per cent, respectively, over March 2022.

The despatches by CIL, SCCL and captives/others were also higher y-o-y by 3.40 per cent, 12.61 per cent and 31.15 per cent, respectively over the same month in 2022.