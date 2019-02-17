India's coal import rises 5% to 190 MT in April- January

But January month saw a decline in coal import to 17.25 MT from 19.59 MT in the same month of the previous fiscal.
Coal imports increased by 5.1 percent to 189.9 million tonnes (MT) in the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal, according to a report. Coal imports were at 180.61 (MT) in the April-January period of the previous fiscal, the report by mjunction services showed.
mjunction, a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL, is a B2B e-commerce company that also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.
But January month saw a decline in coal import to 17.25 MT from 19.59 MT in the same month of the previous fiscal.
"There was modest demand for coking and non-coking coal from Indian buyers during the month. The marginal decline in hot metal production and volatile coking coal prices in January prompted buyers to keep a tab on imports," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma explained.
In non-coking coal, the coal stock scenario at thermal power plants showed a steady improvement and this helped to curb volumes, he added.
Of the total imports during January 2019, non-coking coal shipments were 12.35 MT and coking coal at 3.53 MT.Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier urged state-run Coal India to pledge self-sufficiency in production to eliminate import of the dry fuel. The government has set a target of one billion tonne of coal production by 2019-20 for the mining major, but is considering relaxing the timeline. Coal India has announced a production target of 652 million tonne in 2018-19.