you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 10:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's April gold imports plunge 99.9% to three-decade low: Government source

The world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal imported around 50 kilograms of gold in April, down from 110.18 tonnes a year ago, the source said on Monday, who is not authorised to speak to the media.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's gold imports plunged 99.9 percent year-on-year in April to their lowest in nearly three decades as air travel was banned and jewellery shops were closed amid a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, a government source said.

In value terms, April imports dropped to $2.84 million from to $3.97 billion a year ago, he added.

First Published on May 4, 2020 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news

