Indian sugar exporters strike new deals after CCEA clears Rs 6,000 per tonne incentive

Indian exporters have struck a few deals for sugar exports after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on December 16 decided to give Rs 6,000 per tonne incentive for the commodity’s shipments.

The deals have been struck after sugar exports had almost come to a standstill for the two-and-a-half months since October 1 this year. The incentive, costing the Union government Rs 3,500 crore, would help export 60 lakh tonnes of sugar for the current season ending September next year.

“We assume that deals could have been struck for half a million tonnes. The notification is awaited, as such,” said MEIR Commodities Managing Director Rahil Shaikh.

Trade sources said Indian exporters have begun selling raw sugar to India between $365 and $375 a tonne.

Shaikh said Indonesia was making attempts to buy from India and it was expected to soon come out with raw sugar import quota.

Indonesia bought a considerable volume of sugar from India, the world’s second-largest producer, by amending its raw sugar import norms last season. It also extended the privilege of imposing a low five percent import duty as in the case of Australia. Sugar imports from all other destinations attract a flat $30 a tonne duty.

Until last year, Indonesia required imported raw sugar to have International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis (ICUMSA) norms of 1200 and above. However, it amended the norms to allow Indian raw sugar.

Indian sugar mills had long stopped producing 1200 ICUMSA raw sugar, which is of lower quality compared with the 400-800 ICUMSA raw sugar it offers currently.

About five lakh tonnes of raw sugar are reported to have been contracted for exports “out of India”, trade sources said.

“We are not sure if all of the entire five lakh tonnes are for Indonesia,” Shaikh said.

The deals have been struck at a premium of 130-140 cents a pound over New York price for raw sugar.

Currently, raw sugar is quoted at 14.63 cents a pound in New York. Taking this into consideration, the premium for Indian raw sugar could be over $25 a tonne.

Sugar prices in the global market have gained since December 19 when the CCEA decided to provide export incentives.

Raw sugar in New York has increased from 14.32 cents a pound.

On the other hand, white sugar prices in London are quoted at $402.60 (Rs 29,650) a tonne, up from $392.50 (Rs 28,850) a week ago.

In the domestic market, sugar prices are ranging from Rs 31,000 a tonne in Maharashtra to about Rs 32,500 in Uttar Pradesh.

The sugar incentive, lower than the average Rs 9,750 a tonne provided last season, will help Indian sugar mills to export in view of higher domestic prices.

The incentives go mainly towards transportation and loading expenses.

Indian sugar mills need to export at least 50 lakh tonnes of sugar this season to ensure they are not burdened with huge carryover stocks.

The industry carried over 10.7 million tonnes of sugar stocks from last season to this season. The huge carryover stocks were despite a record 57 lakh tonnes sugar exports.

The carryover stocks are projected to be a high 9.6 million tonnes this season too in view of sugar production being high. India’s sugar production has been estimated at 31 million tonnes against 27.42 million tonnes last season.

According to Indian Sugar Mills Association Director-General Abinash Varma, the export of 60 lakh tonnes would fetch the sugar industry Rs 18,000 crore from the shipments as well as subsidy.

This will help reduce cane arrears owed to farmers by the industry. As of September 11, sugar mills owed growers about Rs 13,000 crore for the crop procured last season.

In addition to the raw sugar exports, white sugar has also been contracted for exports to nearby destinations.

“White sugar has been exported to Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and the quantity could be between 50,000 to one lakh tonnes,” said Shaikh.

Since October 1, the sugar industry was looking to take advantage of arrivals from Brazil, the world's biggest sugar producer, coming to an end. The Latin American nation’s new crop will not hit the market until March, providing Indian exporters a window of opportunity.

(Subramani Ra Mancombu is a journalist based in Chennai, who writes on topics in commodities and agriculture.)

