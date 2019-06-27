Indian steel industry to outperform global peers; 6 stocks that can return in double digits

The Indian steel industry will outperform its global peers despite recent headwinds, said PhillipCapital.

While demand‐related issues such as weak auto, trade war and the probability of below average monsoon may put pressure on steel companies in the short term, the brokerage expects the demand to improve in the industry due to the government’s continued focus on infrastructure, construction, and housing, which represents more than 50 percent of India’s steel use.

According to PhillipCapital, Indian steel demand growth will be one of the strongest in major producing and consuming countries, fuelled primarily by government spending.

"Incorporating auto weakness, Indian steel should grow 6 percent in FY20 against the growth of 7.5 percent in FY19. We expect the sector to pick up the pace to the tune of 7 percent in FY21," said PhillipCapital in a report.

It expects multi‐year‐high industry utilisation to follow the growth, as major capacity additions are still over a year away and a large part of incremental production from the resolution of stressed assets have already been absorbed.

"Ferrous players will perform better than non‐ferrous ones due to the former’s better domestic steel demand dynamics, higher government

support, and less reliance on exports," it added.

As for aluminium, the PhillipCapital expects production to lag behind demand growth for the next couple of years, as no significant supply‐projects would be commissioned outside China.

"Most market participants believe aluminium will report a deficit of 1.0‐1.9 million tonnes in 2019, which coupled with low inventory levels, will support prices," the report said.

Here are six stocks that can return up to 49 percent:

Tata Steel: Buy | CMP: Rs 510.50 | Target: Rs 640 | Upside: 25 percent

Renewed focus on the Indian market and the exiting poor performing overseas subsidiaries will allow the company to improve its operating performance and return ratios meaningfully. Better access to captive resources, already strong brand equity in the value‐added products basket, and incremental cash flows will help improve performance and reduce debt.

Jindal Steel & Power: Buy | CMP: Rs 151.50 | Target: Rs 225 | Upside: 49 percent

The Angul ramp-up will drive standalone EBITDA (CAGR of 11 percent over FY19‐21) while its Oman and power businesses will support incremental cash flows, aiding rapid de‐leveraging. With its higher exposure to the longs portfolio, JSPL will benefit from India’s focus on infrastructure spending.

SAIL: Buy | CMP: Rs 52.6 | Target: Rs 58 | Upside: 10 percent

The target has upside potential if it posts better‐than‐expected volumes and improved economies of scale. However, historical performance parameters suggest that SAIL has been lagging behind its guidance and therefore we will continue to watch volume execution.

NMDC: Buy | CMP: Rs 112.4 | Target: Rs 131 | Upside: 17 percent

Global supply shocks following the dam disaster in Vale and the cyclone in Australia sent iron ore prices skyrocketing. Since the domestic vs imported iron‐ore price difference is more than 40 percent, PhillipCapital expects iron‐ore exports from Odisha to pick up, and domestic prices to eventually follow international prices, albeit at a lower rate. This should benefit NMDC, as it is the largest merchant miner in India.

Hindalco: Buy | CMP: Rs 208.15 | Target: Rs 264 | Upside: 27 percent

Hindalco’s fully integrated domestic operations, paired with highly stable overseas operations, provide comfort about its ability to generate enough cash flow to reduce debt and continue its growth momentum. Though the increase in debt due to the Aleris acquisition and uncertainty because of the trade war remains a near‐term overhang, PhillipCapital does not expect this problem to spiral to unmanageable levels.

Vedanta: Buy | CMP: Rs 177.85 | Target: Rs 205 | Upside: 15 percent

PhillipCapital expects EBITDA to remain flattish as fall in realisations will be compensated by lower CoP and higher volumes. The parent company’s cash obligations will force Vedanta to continue its high dividend payout for the next couple of years, while net debt will increase marginally.

The views and investment tips expressed by broking houses on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.