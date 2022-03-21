English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Indian shares kick off week with 1% fall as oil prices climb

    The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.98% lower at 17,117.60, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.99% to end at 57,292.49. The market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

    Reuters
    March 21, 2022 / 04:27 PM IST

    Indian shares ended nearly 1% lower on Monday after making sizeable gains the previous week, weighed down by losses in bank stocks, while a surge in oil prices stoked inflation fears.

    The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.98% lower at 17,117.60, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.99% to end at 57,292.49. The market was closed on Friday for a holiday.

    Both the indexes added about 4% last week, helped by a pullback in oil prices, further easing of COVID-19 curbs in the country and hopes for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

    However, oil prices on Monday rose above $110 a barrel amid tight supplies and as European Union nations consider joining the United States in a Russian oil embargo.

    A jump in oil prices is a setback for India, the world's third-biggest consumer and importer of oil. The government has not hiked domestic prices so far.

    Close

    Related stories

    Investor sentiment was also soured after global markets slipped as the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragged on with little progress in peace talks.

    In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.13% after two consecutive sessions of gains, while the Nifty Auto Index lost 1.21%.

    However, Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 3.2%, though it gave up most of the gains. The company's majority-owner Suzuki Motor unveiled plans to invest $1.37 billion in its India factory to make electric vehicles and batteries.

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also announced plans to invest $42 billion in India over five years.

    The Nifty Pharma Index gained as much as 1.50% earlier in the day after 19 Indian generic drugmakers, including Sun Pharma and Cipla, received a license to make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc's highly effective COVID-19 antiviral pill.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Indian shares #share market #share prices
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.