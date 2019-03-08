App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian gold flips to premium as appetite improves in most hubs

Gold futures in India fell to 31,777 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday, the lowest level since January 9.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Physical gold demand picked up pace in major Asian hubs this week, with bullion being sold at a premium for the first time in more than three months in India, while China saw improved appetite for jewellery.

In India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal after China, dealers were charging a premium of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices this week, up from last week's discount of up to $2. The domestic price includes a 10 percent import tax.

"Right now, demand is good. The price correction is giving jewellers an opportunity to replenish inventory at lower levels," said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai bullion dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

Gold futures in India fell to 31,777 rupees per 10 grams on Thursday, the lowest level since January 9.

related news

Jewellers have been making healthy purchases as retail demand for weddings is expected to improve if prices remain at the current level, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

The yellow metal is considered an essential part of weddings in India.

The gold market in China also saw increased demand, pushing premiums higher to $9-$13 over the global benchmark from the previous week's $8-$11.

"Since March 8 is also a festival in China, this week's jewellery demand has also been slightly better compared to normal days," said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based precious metals analyst at Refinitiv GFMS.

However, consumption had dried up a bit with consumers having already exhausted their spending during the Lunar New Year holiday, Li added.

Singapore witnessed slight demand as well, mostly due to a dip in global prices earlier this week, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Benchmark spot gold prices touched an over five-week low of $1,280.70 this week.

Premiums of around 60-80 cents were being charged over the benchmark in Singapore, traders said, little changed from 50-80 cents previously.

"Gold prices in the local currency are also stagnant, which has not excited investors much," said a Singapore-based trader.

Hong Kong markets were, however, relatively quiet, with premiums unchanged at 50 cents to $1.30 an ounce.

In Japan, the metal was sold at par with the global benchmark, compared with a discount of about 50 cents last week, a Tokyo-based trader said.

The fallout from the US-China trade war has led to slower industrial demand for the metal, he added.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:33 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India vs Australia | Kohli Ton in Vain as Australia Spoil Dhoni's Home ...

Pakistan Bans Hafiz Saeed From Delivering Friday Sermon, Govt-appointe ...

Probe Into 'Missing' Rafale Papers Should Start From Manohor Parrikar, ...

HC Pulls up CBI for Delaying Probe into Wrestler Narsingh's Complaint

Arvind Kejriwal Complains to PM Modi after BJP Leader Abuses Him on Tw ...

Being a Woman Reporter: Challenges & Changes Post #metoo Movement

Ferrari on the Rise as F1 Promises a Vintage Season

Guardiola Retains Faith in Man City Hierarchy Over FFP Allegations

Pakistan's Use of Terrorism as Instrument of State Policy 'Central Pro ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

MSMEs created 14% more jobs in last years, claims CII survey

US economy creates paltry 20,000 jobs in February

UP, Bihar continue to be down in the dumps in HDI, says report

Subhash Chandra Garg designated as Finance Secretary

Wall Street falls at open after weak jobs data, growth concerns

Believe opportunities are emerging within mid & smallcap space, says K ...

Market is on confident wicket now than it was in December, says Tata I ...

These five investment ideas by Centrum Broking can give you 12-52% ret ...

Rahul Gandhi reposes faith in old guard in first list for Lok Sabha el ...

Cachar Paper Mill, Barak Valley’s only major industry, remains shut; ...

Badla movie review: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan team up for a m ...

Pakistan’s terror 'crackdown': Interior minister is Hafiz Saeed's cr ...

Enforcement Directorate investigates Philip Morris, Godfrey Phillips f ...

NBA: Vince Carter masters art of ageing gracefully with smooth transit ...

Hindu Kush Himalayas witness growth in hydropower projects, despite cl ...

The 'pseudo'-feminism problem: Why people are compelled to brand other ...

Women's Day 2019: A must-follow list of 21 amazing Indian women on soc ...

Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan's film will entice you only if yo ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to endorse Alvira Khan' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Ranchi: Australia b ...

Leila: Huma Qureshi takes over Netflix after Radhika Apte in this dyst ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt's majestic look on the poster is reminding Twitter ...

International Women’s Day 2019: Vidya Balan’s post is inspired by ...

MS Dhoni plans something special, gets team India to wear camouflage c ...

International Women's Day 2019: Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha star along ...

Women’s Day 2019: Sonali Bendre thanks her pillars of strength in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.