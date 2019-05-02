App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India ready to deal with impact of US sanctions on Iran

India was Iran's top oil client after China. However, New Delhi has stopped purchases of Iranian oil from May after the United States ended six months of waiver that had allowed OPEC member Iran's eight top customers including India to import limited volumes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India is ready to deal with the impact of US sanctions against Iran and will get extra supplies from other oil producing countries to compensate for loss of Iranian oil, foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told a news conference on May 2.

First Published on May 2, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #Economy #Iran #World News

