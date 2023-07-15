English
    India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1600 per metric ton from nil

    The changes will take place from July 15

    July 15, 2023 / 12:56 AM IST
    India had cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees ($50.13) per metric ton, in May.

    The Indian government on Friday raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 1,600 ($19.49) per metric ton from zero, according to a government notification.

    The changes will take place from July 15, the country's Ministry of Finance said in a notification, adding that the government has left the windfall tax on diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel unchanged at zero.

    India had cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 ($50.13) per metric ton, in May.

    first published: Jul 15, 2023 12:51 am

