you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India raises 2019/2020 common rice purchase price by 3.7%: Narendra Singh Tomar

For common grades of rice, the government has fixed the support price at 1,815 rupees per 100 kg, Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has raised the price at which it will buy new-season common rice varieties from local farmers by 3.7 percent, the farm minister said on July 3.

For common grades of rice, the government has fixed the support price at 1,815 rupees ($26.34) per 100 kg, Narendra Singh Tomar told a news conference.

The government announces the so-called minimum support prices (MSPs) for 22 crops to set a benchmark.

But state agencies buy limited quantities of staples such as rice and wheat at those prices, restricting benefits of guaranteed prices to only around 7 percent of the country's 263 million farmers, according to various studies.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:52 pm

