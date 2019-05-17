App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 17, 2019 08:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India flips to discount on gold as prices gain; demand dips in top hubs

Gold futures in India, the world's second biggest bullion consumer after China, jumped to 32,538 rupees per 10 grams earlier this week, a peak since March 4.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold was sold at a discount this week in India for the first time in 2-1/2 months as higher prices deterred jewellers and retail buyers, while currency fluctuations and economic worries triggered caution amongst buyers in other Asian hubs.

Gold futures in India, the world's second biggest bullion consumer after China, jumped to 32,538 rupees per 10 grams earlier this week, a peak since March 4.

"Customers are struggling to adjust with the sudden price rise. Some are waiting for a correction," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in Kolkata.

Dealers offered a discount of about $2 an ounce over official domestic prices, versus a premium of $2.5 last week.

related news

The domestic price includes a 10% import tax and 3% sales tax.

"Retail demand was good during Akshay Tritiya. Jewellers have to replenish inventory but they are not doing so due to the price rise," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Last week, Indians celebrated the Akshaya Tritiya festival, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

In China, premiums fell to $6-8 from $8-12 last week, compared with mid-April when premiums hit a two-year high of around $20 over the benchmark.

Global benchmark spot gold held around $1,284 an ounce on Friday, having climbed to a one-month peak of $1,303.26 earlier this week.

However, trading volume has picked up at the Shanghai Gold Exchange, said Samson Li, a Hong Kong-based precious metals analyst with Refinitiv GFMS.

"Investment demand may pick up later, especially as people are already speculating whether the yuan would fall further," he added.

The yuan fell to its weakest since December on Friday.

Meanwhile, buyers in Japan kept a close eye on currency fluctuations, with the Japanese yen strengthening this week, a Tokyo-based trader said, adding that demand had not, however, moved significantly due to weak economic conditions in Japan and China.

The stronger yen pushed premiums to about $1 from 50 cents last week, the trader added.

In Hong Kong, demand was quiet as people are closely watching the US-China trade talks, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

Premiums in the region were little changed at 60 cents-$1.30.

In Singapore too, demand was quiet, as the Akshaya Tritiya festival has ended and most jewellers have already bought gold, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

The premiums were unchanged at 60-80 cents.

Also, the Singapore dollar has strengthened against the US greenback, making Singapore gold more expensive, added Lan.
First Published on May 17, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #Market news #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future f ...

Diana Penty's Cannes 2019 preparation involves a plate full of happine ...

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

Karan Oberoi Rape Case: Dindoshi Sessions Court rejected TV actor's ba ...

Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares ...

Gujarat: Mob of Over 150 Booked For Stopping Dalit Man's Wedding Proce ...

Unprecedented Outreach: PM Flew 1.5 Lakh Km & Addressed 142 Rallies Du ...

Social Worker Held For Extortion Bid on Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week

Decision of Foreigners Tribunal Will Prevail Over NRC Order in Assam, ...

Myanmar Court Sentences 24 Indian Rebels to Two Years in Prison

Election Epicentre: BJP Cracks Down On Hardliners

15% Women Candidates Fighting LS Polls Declared Criminal Cases, 36% Ar ...

E-Buzz: Dia Mirza Takes Alia’s Advice For Kaafir

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.