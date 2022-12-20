English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: OPTIONS CONCLAVE 3.0 The Most Prestigious Global Live Trading Event
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    India exports 5.62 lakh ton of sugar till December 9: AISTA

    According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), the dispatches for exports from sugar mills were at 12.19 lakh tonne, out of which physical shipment completed stood at 5.62 lakh tonne till December 9 of the current marketing year.

    PTI
    December 20, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India has exported 5.62 lakh tonne of sugar so far in the current 2022-23 marketing year that began in October, trade body AISTA said on Tuesday.

    In November, the government allowed the export of 60 lakh tonne of sugar in the current (2022-23) marketing year (October-September).

    According to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), the dispatches for exports from sugar mills were at 12.19 lakh tonne, out of which physical shipment completed stood at 5.62 lakh tonne till December 9 of the current marketing year.

    A maximum of sugar has been exported to the UAE, followed by Bangladesh, Indonesia, Somalia, and others in the said period, it said in a statement.

    About 5.22 lakh tonne of sugar is under loading or waiting for loading, it added.

    India exported a record 111 lakh tonnes of sugar in the 2021-22 marketing year.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #AISTA #export #India #sugar #sugar export
    first published: Dec 20, 2022 05:25 pm