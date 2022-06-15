English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    India cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold

    India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    June 15, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST
    Representative image of palm oil being harvested at a plantation.

    Representative image of palm oil being harvested at a plantation.

    India has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said late on Wednesday.

    The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

    India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last month allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes of soyoil.

    Commodity New price in $ Old price in $:

    Crude palm oil 1,620 1,625

    Close

    RBD palm oil 1,757 1,733

    RBD palmolein 1,767 1,744

    Crude soya oil 1,831 1,866

    Gold 585 597

    Silver 695 721

    Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Crude Palm Oil #Gold #import price #palm oil #silver #soyoil
    first published: Jun 15, 2022 09:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.