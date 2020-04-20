Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
In Pics: Check out these eerie images of city life disrupted by the novel coronavirus
India has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though some of the restrictions are eased in relatively less-affected areas, most of the new measures are targeted at easing pressure on farming and manufacturing sectors. Here is a look at city life that has come to a sudden standstill during the lockdown.