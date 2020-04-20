App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics: Check out these eerie images of city life disrupted by the novel coronavirus

India has extended the nationwide lockdown until May 3 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Though some of the restrictions are eased in relatively less-affected areas, most of the new measures are targeted at easing pressure on farming and manufacturing sectors. Here is a look at city life that has come to a sudden standstill during the lockdown.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Workers wearing protective dress get ready to bury the dead body of a coronavirus victim.
1/12

Workers wearing personal protective gear get ready to bury the dead body of a coronavirus victim. (Image: Shome Basu)

A FATHER AND DAUGHTER WEARING MASKS AS THEY ARE OUT AT A MARKET
2/12

A father and daughter wearing protective masks at a market in Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

A healthcare worker fixes his personal protective equipment before touching the body of a coronavirus victim.
3/12

A healthcare worker fixes his personal protective equipment before touching the body of a coronavirus victim. (Image: Shome Basu)

A PROVISION STORE IN DARIYAGANJ MAINTAINS SOCIAL DISTANCING
4/12

A provision store in Dariyaganj maintains social distancing.

A VEGETABLE MARKET IN DELHI
5/12

Only a few people are seen at this usually crowded vegetable market in Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

FAMILIES AND FRIENDS OF A DECEASED AT A BURIAL GROUND IN CENTRAL DELHI
6/12

Mourners at a burial ground in central Delhi. (Image: Shome Basu)

GARBAGE COLLECTORS HAVE LITTLE PRECAUTIONS
7/12

Many garbage collectors have been working during the lockdown paying no attention to safety instructions. (Image: Shome Basu)

LITTLE SOCIAL DISTANCING OUTSIDE A MILK BOOTH IN OLD DELHI
8/12

People queue up at a milk booth. (Image: Shome Basu)

PEOPLE IN MASK OUTSIDE HOSPITAL
9/12

People wearing masks outside a hospital. (Image: Shome Basu)

POLICEMAN IN URDU BAZAR IN OLD DELHI SCOLDS A MAN WHO WASNT WEARING A MASK AND WAS OUT AS WEARING MASKS ARE A MANDATORY
10/12

A policeman on duty at Urdu Bazar scolds a man for venturing out without a mask. (Image: Shome Basu)

RICKSHAW PULLER WITH NO WORK NOW DEPENDS ON THE COMMUNITY FOOD
11/12

Rickshaw pullers without work now depend on community kitchens for food. (Image: Shome Basu)

SOCIAL DISTANCING IS MAINTAINED AS PEOPLE STAND INSIDE THESE MARKED CIRCLES TO AVOID CONTACTS
12/12

A man stands in a marked circle to maintain social distance as he waits outside a shop. (Image: Shome Basu)

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 01:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #India lockdown #Slideshow

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

