IBLA 2023: Here's what Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said on India's stand to buy Russian oil

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the 18th edition of 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on May 11 defended India's stand to buy Russian oil amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine since the time the former waged a war last year.

Speaking at the 18th edition of 'India Business Leader Awards' (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, Puri said: "World needs energy, we need to move on, Europe would have been in a much deeper recession if there was no Russian oil in the market."

Elaborating on the topic, Puri said that today, countries will fend for themselves. "India's imports of crude from Russia in FY22 was 0.2 percent, today it is as large as 30 percent," he added.

The minister also added that the world consumes around 100 million barrels of oil a day and India consumes 5 million barrels. "We don't have any ideological hangups... our traditional suppliers have been UAE, Saudi Arabi, Iraq, Kuwait and now, Russia."

Puri also added that had India not bought 30 percent of oil from Russia at discount instead of buying from UAE, the country would have been in deep recession today.

Meanwhile, India's imports of Russian oil rose tenfold last year, according to state-controlled lender Bank of Baroda report.

Russia has been selling energy at a discount to countries like China and India, which is the world's third largest importer of oil.

India's purchases of oil from Russia during the last financial year, saved it around $89 per tonne of crude, the figures show.

Despite pressure from the US and Europe, India has refused to adhere to Western sanctions on Russian imports. New Delhi has also not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India has defended its oil purchases, saying that as a country reliant on energy imports and with millions living in poverty, it was not in a position to pay higher prices.