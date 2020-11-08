Higher exports to Europe amid COVID-19 uncertainty expected to support NCDEX Castor Seed futures

Castor seed commonly known as 'Rendee' in Hindi is a Kharif Crop sown/grown in the monsoon season during the months of July to September. The major states that grow castor seeds are Gujarat, Rajasthan and Telangana and the usual new crop harvesting period happens from December in Telangana and March & April months in Gujarat and Rajasthan states of every year.

Sowing of castor seeds depends on the monsoon season and the distribution of rainfall in various regions. As compared to other Kharif crops, it requires relatively less rainfall and can be grown in dry and arid regions. Castor seed is also a 9 months crop from its sowing till the completion of its harvesting. Price also plays a critical role that would determine how much sowing the farmers are ready to do in the above period.

Higher prices are generally forecasted to increase sowing of castor seed while lower prices can possibly lead to switching to other crops such as cotton and Guar seed in the earlier mentioned states respectively. Higher yields in the soil support the castor seed crop and the crop can grow as tall as 9-10 feet in height. Medium yields can help the castor seed crop to grow to a height of 7-8 feet height, while lower yields in the soil boost growth upto 5-6 feet in height.

Castor seed is a non-edible oil seed and is used majorly in the industrial sectors after extracting castor seed oil in various industries of India. Castor seed meal is the residual of the castor seed after extraction of castor oil and it is mainly used for organic fertilizers. Castor Oil and Castor meal are exported outside India especially to countries like China and the US. Other export destinations include the European Union.

NCDEX Castor Seed Futures has been trading bullish during the October month, owing to supply tightness in the domestic market and rising demand amid easing coronavirus fears and lockdown situation in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. Moreover, prices have also witnessed support amid seasonal buying in the domestic markets. Furthermore, the expectancy of higher exports to China amid easing worldwide lockdown had also sentimentally supported the spot and futures prices in the last month. By November 3, NCDEX Castor Seed futures closed at Rs 4,700 per quintal, higher by 9.96 percent compared to Rs 4,274 per quintal reported on September 30.

Fundamentally for the coming month, we are expecting NCDEX Castor Seed futures to trade bullish as the current year (2020-21) sowing acreage all India is estimated to be lower compared to the previous year by 18-20 percent, majorly in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan. As per Directorate of Gujarat, the final report of castor seed sowing in Gujarat has been reported 6,38,020 hectares, lower by 13.84 percent compared to the previous year, while all India sowing has been reported lower by 19.58 percent to 8.42 lakh hectares for 2020-21 compared to 10.47 lakh hectares in 2019-20. Moreover, poor rainfall in the north-west parts of India in the monsoon season has led to a decline in yields of the standing crops in the above states.

The domestic demand for organic fertilizers is expected to increase as farmers have moved towards Rabi crop sowing till the end of the year. Strong edible oil prices are also expected to keep the castor oil prices & demand higher in the domestic market. Domestic supplies continue to remain hand to mouth and may increase based on the demand requirements by traders and exporters.

Global exports of castor seed oil and meals continue to remain strong, as China is already overstocking and rising demand from the European Union to stock for any future issue in the supply chain during second wave of COVID-19. But then, higher carry forwards stocks due to higher production in last year, could limit any major upside movement in prices. Stocks of approximately 9-10 lakh tonnes is reported from the year 2019-20 compared to 3.75-4 lakh tonnes in the year 2018-19.

Overall, we expect a bullish trend for the month ahead and recommend buying in NCDEX Castor Seed December Futures at CMP Rs 4,725 per quintal for a target price of Rs 5,275 per quintal and maintaining a stop loss below Rs 4,450 per quintal on a closing basis.

(Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.)

