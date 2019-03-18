Higher demand, US sanctions and OPEC supply cuts pushing crude price up

Hareesh V

Tight market conditions lifted crude oil prices to multi-month highs. The benchmark US WTI crude surged to $59 a barrel this week, the level last seen in mid-November last year.

US sanctions on top oil producers Venezuela and Iran coupled with the ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts raised concerns over supply crunch and pushed the prices up.

Venezuela is one of the world’s largest oil producers and an OPEC member. Since January 28, the US government slapped sanction on oil exports from the country to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

As the US officially recognises opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president, the US administration barred their customers from paying for Venezuelan oil until the opposition leader’s government is sworn in.

However, despite the country’s huge oil reserves, the US sanctions have added to already high inflation, widespread shortage of food and basic necessities in Venezuela.

Since US sanctions are in force, about 40 percent of Venezuelan oil exports have halted. Venezuela had earlier produced 2.4 million bpd of oil, but drastically fell down to a seventy-year low of 1.2 million bpd recently as the country slipped into economic crisis a after political turmoil.

The US sanctions on Iran have already been pressurising the global oil markets. The US imposed sanctions on Iran last November after pulling out of a 2015 nuclear deal that has halved Iranian oil exports. Meanwhile, the US has given a six-month waiver to top importers on condition that they buy less in the future.

Now, since the six-months waiver period is set to end soon, the US aims to limit Iran’s oil export to 1 million bpd from May to choke off the country’s main source of revenue.

The US is likely to extend the sanction waivers to Iranian oil buyers in exchange for pledges to cut combined output to below 1 m bpd.

The output from OPEC has also declined to its lowest level since March 2015. Supply curbs by Saudi Arabia and the US sanctions on Venezuela have influenced the sentiments. OPEC and other key oil producers have agreed on a combined cut in global oil output since January this year to avoid a supply glut.

However, amid tensions of a supply crunch, the group is less likely to change its output policy in the upcoming meeting in April but may consider it in June.

Expectations of shortage in output from the world’s top consumer, the United States of America too supported prices. As per the Energy Information Administration (EIA), US crude oil output for 2019 is expected to grow at a slower pace than its earlier forecast.

Higher oil demand from countries like India is also supportive for prices. A recent report shows that Indian diesel consumption may rise to record levels this year due to increased infrastructure spending.

India’s higher diesel consumption makes the country the worlds’ third largest oil consumer highlighting the country’s importance as a driver of global oil demand.

Amid concerns of slow global economic growth and demand for crude oil in 2019, burgeoning fuel consumption in India may underpin global oil prices.

Looking ahead, the OPEC-led current supply cuts will be extended till June, but the outlook largely depends on the extension of US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

A shift to stable leadership in Venezuela could normalise oil output from the region. Likewise, an extension of sanction waivers on Iran oil would strengthen supply.

The author is Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.

