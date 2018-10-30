App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

High oil prices hurting consumers, to dent fuel demand: IEA chief

Major emerging Asian economies such as India and Indonesia have been hit hard this year by rising crude oil prices, which despite falls this month are up by around 15 percent since the start of 2018.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
High oil prices are hurting consumers and could also have adverse implications for producers, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday.

Fuel import costs have been pushed up further by a slide in emerging market currencies against the dollar, denting growth and even triggering protests and government fuel price controls in India.

"Many countries' current account deficits have been affected by high oil prices," IEA chief Fatih Birol said at an energy conference in Singapore.

"There are two downward pressures on global oil demand growth. One is high oil prices, and in many countries they're directly related to consumer prices. The second one is global economic growth momentum slowing down."

The effect of high oil prices will be compounded in Southeast Asia as demand is rising fast but production is falling, resulting in the region becoming a net importer of oil, gas and coal, Birol said.

Despite the possibility of a slowdown, Birol said the general outlook for fuel consumption was for continued growth.

While the rise of electric vehicles is expected to result in peak demand for products like diesel and gasoline within coming years, a consumption boom in products such as plastic as well as fuel demand growth from aviation have triggered large-scale refinery investment into petrochemical products and high quality products like jet fuel.

"Global oil Demand will continue to grow even amid the rise of electric vehicles as they are governed by petrochemicals, aviation, among others," he said.
