App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'High Malaysian inventories have put palm oil futures in a bear grip'

Palm-oil output in Malaysia is expected to decline further in March before rising in April and May.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ravindra V Rao

A victim of the supply glut and one of the major losers of 2018, palm oil showed signs of gains in early 2019. The rise in prices, however, was short-lived, given the oil's high inventories in Malaysia.

Benchmark Malaysian palm-oil futures have declined almost 11 percent from the January high. India being the largest importer of palm oil from Malaysia, domestic crude-palm-oil (CPO) prices are mainly driven by Malaysian palm-oil futures. Accordingly, domestic crude-palm-oil prices also declined, by around 8 percent.

The January price gains were on expectations that palm-oil output in Malaysia would shrink due to seasonally lower yields and thus stockpiles might be reduced to some extent. Moreover, the export picture was optimistic, given the attractive quotes. Exports, however, declined 21.4 percent in February while output contracted just 11.1 percent. Thus, inventories continue above the three-million-tonne mark.

Ravindra Rao
Ravindra Rao
Head - Commodity Research & Advisory|Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

In the home market, year 2017-18 (oil year i.e. Nov-Oct), India imported around 14.51 million tonnes of edible oil, which comprised 60 percent palm oil variants. In the first three months of oil year 2018-19, edible oil imports were around 34.29 lakh tonnes, constituting 68 percent of palm-oil variants.

On the recent modification in the duty structure, the difference between CPO and RBD palm olein duties has shrunk to just 5 percent, against 10 percent previously. This resulted in a sharp increase in imports of RBD palm olein, to 1.67 lakh tonnes in January 2019, from 1.3 lakh tonnes in December 2018, up 28 percent. This is likely to increase in coming months considering shipments of RBD palm olein to India lined up from Malaysia. Moreover, the currency factor affects the quantum of imports and thereby prices of CPO in the home market.

Back to global palm oil giants. Palm-oil output in Malaysia is expected to decline further in March before rising in April and May. The weather will continue to play a major role in determining the output. Malaysia's palm production is now estimated to rise 3.5 percent from a year earlier to a record 20.2 million tonnes in 2019.

Indonesia's output is seen increasing 7 percent to 42.4 million tonnes. Global output is likely to rise 5.6 percent to 73.4 million tonnes this year, the slowest growth in three years and a return to a normal pace after bumper-production years (Source: Bloomberg).

Supply-side fundamentals may continue to exert pressure on Malaysian palm-oil futures. For benchmark prices to rise once again, palm inventories need to fall substantially, from 3.05 million tonnes at present. The bullish factor that would drive prices higher is demand-side fundamentals, including bio-diesel consumption and demand from key importers such as India and China.

The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 09:19 am

tags #Commodities #Pal oil

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

2019 Honda CB Shine, CD Dream, Navi Gets Combi Brake System (CBS)

Amit Sharma: Even Big Stars Today Need Word-of-Mouth Publicity

PUBG Mobile Ban: Rajkot Police Arrests 10 For Playing The Battle Royal ...

Rupee Slips 24 Paise to 69.78 Against Dollar in Early Trade

California Jury Awards $29 Million to Woman with Cancer Who Used Johns ...

First Foot Forward: Congress, NC to Join Hands in J&K, Alliance in Fin ...

Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points; Nifty Nears 11,400 Mark

Forum Slaps Rs 25,000 Fine on Coca-Cola's Bottling Arm in 10-year Old ...

US Senate Confirms Indian-American Neomi Rao for Powerful Federal Judg ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Boeing recommends temporary suspension of the entire global fleet of 3 ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive, Nifty Bank at recor ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.62 a dollar, bond yields rise

China will perform better than India, says Mark Matthews of Bank Juliu ...

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

Mike Pompeo says China in 'league of its own' on human rights violatio ...

Badla, Total Dhamaal and Uri: The Surgical Strike's box office success ...

What do you do when Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp go down? You make jo ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the birthday boy cried so hard t ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: A quick look at the star's celebrations wit ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: The coming year will be as perfect as the a ...

Will Smith breaks out in a dance after Instagram recovers from an outa ...

Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual abuse: Don't want to expose that s ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.