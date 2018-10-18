Here’s how you should treat gold as an asset class in the next one year

Pritam Patnaik

Gold as an asset class needs to be looked at from a long-term perspective. Of late, we are operating in an economic environment that is forcing us to re-think historical, economical theories and models.

Both direct and inverse correlations seem to have been thrown out of gear and operating in a manner contrary to historical patterns; for example, given the heightened sense of geopolitical environment currently prevailing, the demand for gold should have been at an all-time high, but the exact reverse has happened.

Does that imply that we need to abandon historical economic patterns, theories, behaviour and avoid traditional investment like gold? The answer is no.

In my opinion, to truly appreciate the potential of gold as an investment one needs to delve into the history of the commodity. Gold is the only true quasi-currency that has withstood the test of time, right from 700 BC to date, the commodity has been able to retain its purchasing power, thus, its ability for being an efficient barter for goods and services.

While there is no exact constant in economics, the stability of gold’s purchasing power is unprecedented.

If one were to ignore the economic anomalies that played out in the last 2 quarters, we believe gold as an asset could generate decent returns over the long-term.

Fundamentals have also been supporting gold prices in recent times. The US dollar has gone into a pause mode, noting that interest in the greenback is starting to wane as the Federal Reserve moves closer to the end of its interest rate hike cycle. The pause in the greenback has once again promoted the metal’s safe-haven status.

As per the CFTC data, there has been a reduction in net short positions on the exchanges, which were at life-time highs, indicating that the bears are booking their shorts, although slowly.

Central banks have started bottom fishing. IMF data showed that Poland has increased their gold holdings to a record high of 117 MT in September.

Closer home, RBI bought gold for the first time in nearly a decade, signalling the metal was in demand due to a fall in prices. The RBI added 8.46 MT of gold to its stock of holdings during the financial year 2017-18 that ended June 30, a trend we expect other central banks to adopt too.

We have also witnessed some pickup in consumer demand from India for the festive and wedding seasons, aided by the low prices.

Given the fact that government debt around the world is at record highs, there is growing volatility in developing and emerging markets, heightened trade and geopolitical disputes and a stabilizing dollar index, there is a high probability of attention moving towards gold.

Technically, the yellow metal has rallied off key retracement numbers while relative strength indicators have bounced off extremely oversold levels, raising the odds for higher prices into early and mid-2019.

Gold broke above the $1,230 level, an area that has been resistance. At this point, it’s very likely that prices will go higher, perhaps reaching towards $1,250. On the lower side, we see $1,220 as being very supportive, so a break down below there would, of course, change a lot.

So, as an investor at this juncture, we should look at buying on dips around $1,220 - $1,180, on the domestic front we can look at buying around Rs 31,500-31,000 and hold for at least a year.

The author is the Business Head at Reliance Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.