Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on Commonwealth Nations

As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, global healthcare emergency impacts almost every nation in the world, what is the 54-member Commonwealth of Nations doing to battle the pandemic?

How is technology being leveraged to share data, insights and experiences for a collaborated approach to beat COVID-19? How is the Commonwealth aiding member nations that are facing a shortage of medical supplies? What is the road ahead for nations that come out of the pandemic with a severe debt burden?

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland hails India’s digitalisation efforts and answers these questions in an exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari.