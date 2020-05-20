Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 3,666 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May contracts increased by Rs 4, or 0.11 percent, to Rs 3,666 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,725 lots.

Guar seed for June delivery traded higher by Rs 6, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 3,578 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 32,285 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.



