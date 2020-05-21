Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 2 to Rs 3,594 per 10 quintals in the futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for June contracts increased by Rs 2, or 0.06 percent, to Rs 3,594 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 3,273 lots.

Guar seed for July delivery traded higher by Rs 10, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 3,596 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 6,385 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in guar seed prices here.



