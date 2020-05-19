Guar gum futures gain on positive demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 92 to Rs 5,430 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for May delivery traded higher by 1.72 percent, or Rs 92, to Rs 5,430 per five quintal with an open interest of 160 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

However, the contracts for delivery in June declined by Rs 3, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 5,470 per five quintal as open interest stood at 37,630 lots.



