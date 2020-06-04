Guar gum futures gain on positive demand

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for June delivery traded higher by 1.57 percent, or Rs 86, to Rs 5,575 per five quintal with an open interest of 12,625 lots.
Guar gum prices on Thursday gained Rs 86 to Rs 5,575 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for June delivery traded higher by 1.57 percent, or Rs 86, to Rs 5,575 per five quintal with an open interest of 12,625 lots.
Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trends, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 03:00 pm