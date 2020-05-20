Guar gum futures gain on positive demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 13 to Rs 5,387 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for June delivery traded higher by 0.24 percent, or Rs 13, to Rs 5,387 per five quintal with an open interest of 36,480 lots.

Likewise, the contracts for delivery in July rose by Rs 15, or 0.28 percent, to Rs 5,430 per five quintal as open interest stood at 5,960 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.



