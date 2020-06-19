'Guar futures to trade bullish amid declining stocks and lower supplies'

Sumeet Bagadia

Guar seed commonly known as 'Guar' in Hindi is a kharif crop sown and grown in the monsoon season during the months of June to August. Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat are the major growers of the crop that is harvesting during October-December.

Sowing depends on the monsoon season and the distribution of rainfall. Good amounts of water content in the topsoil and subsoil improves the yield, increasing production.

Price also plays a critical role in determining the extent of sowing. Higher prices are generally forecasted to encourage sowing of guar while lower prices can lead to switching to other crops such as moong, soybean and castor seed.

Guar gum is also a very well-known commodity in the domestic market which is a byproduct of guar seed.

Unlike guar seed, it is a major export in the form of guar gum split and guar gum powder. Guar gum powder is mainly sold to oil-producing countries like the United States, where it is used in drilling and extraction of oil. Guar seed and gum are both listed on NCDEX platform and are the top commodities traded in the agriculture futures market.

NCDEX guar seed June future price has been trading sideways to bullish in June amid OPEC supply cuts and fresh buying due to lower prices.

However, lower domestic demand and exports of gum have also limited major uptrend. Support from global oil prices even in the current pandemic also led to sustained upside movement in both seed and gum prices in the past couple of weeks.

By June 15, NCDEX guar seed price closed at Rs 3,540 per quintal, 1.75 percent higher than Rs 3,478 reported on May 29.

For the month ahead, we are estimating NCDEX guar seed futures to trade bullish, as global oil prices are expected to stay on the higher side due to supply cuts by the OPEC member still the end of July, with extended supply cuts by OPEC Plus member countries till August.

Easing of lockdown worldwide will also improve global industrial and manufacturing activities. Moreover, easing of lockdown in some of the states in India could boost the demand in the textile, food and pharma industries.

The carry-forward stocks in the hands of farmers and traders are expected to be around 4.5-5.5 lakh tonnes for the year 2019-20, lower compared to 7-8 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

However, major upside in guar seed prices could be capped with a favourable monsoon this year. Monsoon continues to cover the western parts of India, which could boost sowing in Gujarat and Rajasthan, bringing some correction in prices. Hence, we are expecting a bullish trend in NCDEX guar seed futures with sowing corrections for the month ahead.

Technically, one can initiate a long position in NCDEX guar seed (July) future at CMP Rs 3,560 or a fall in the prices till Rs 3,530 levels, which can be used as a buying opportunity for a target of Rs 3,880. However, the bullish view will be negated if NCDEX guar seed (July) closes below the support of Rs 3,370.

The author is Executive Director at Choice Broking.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.