Growing demand, supply worries likely to keep base metals pack on a high

Ravindra Rao

Copper prices hit June 2018 high of $6,770 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) on September 1 while nickel, too, gave up this year’s losses to trade near $15,620, the highest since November 2019.

The trend was seen in other metals as well, as LME zinc surged past $2,560 to hit its highest level since May 2019 while aluminium and lead traded close to psychological levels of $1,800 and $2,000, respectively.

Base metals have been on a tear after hitting a multi-year low in the first half of 2020 supported by improvement in macro factors and supply worries.

The recent surge in prices has been on the back of demand optimism, especially from top consumer China, along with weakness in the US Dollar and rally across global equities.

In China, the recent barrage of positive data is signalling improving pace of recovery in economic activity, which, in turn, is fanning demand from the region.

The latest private survey data from the country shows that the factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in August.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August rose to 53.1 from July's 52.8, marking the sector's fourth consecutive month of growth and the biggest rate of expansion since January 2011.

The upbeat data is in contrast to official data, which showed that factory activity in August grew at a slightly slower pace of 51 as compared to 51.1 in July but signalled expansion for the sixth straight month.

In conjunction with China, improvement in factory activity data from the US, Euro Zone and the UK, too, helped fan demand optimism.

Apart from demand hopes, another major factor that has lent support to metals prices is the weakness in the dollar.

The dollar index traded 0.4 percent lower near fresh two-year low of 91.8 after declining for five consecutive months. The index has pared all its gains for the year and is down 4.5 percent year-to-date.

The recent decline in the dollar follows the Fed's historic policy shift to focus more on inflation and higher employment, which has led to increased bets that the central bank may keep its benchmark interest lower for a longer time.

The rally in global share markets on the back of loose monetary stance by central banks and unprecedented stimulus measures have also lent support to metals.

In the US, Nasdaq ended on a record high on September 1 while S&P 500 closed 7 percent higher for August at 3,500 levels after its best-ever showing of 3,514.77 during the session.

The upbeat macro factors have further been complemented by supportive fundamentals like decline in stocks at exchange warehouses and supply worries in case of most metals.

Copper stocks at LME have dwindled to 14-year low while LME cash to three-month spread is at $31 backwardation, signalling tightness in physical market.

On the supply front, Chile's copper output dropped 4.6 percent YoY in July to 4,67,913 tonnes, the second decline since the coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s national statistics agency.

Overall, the bullish run across metals pack looks poised to persist as markets ignore the background noise of surging virus cases and simmering US-China tensions.

(The author is VP - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.)

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.