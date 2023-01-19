 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Govt will soon take steps to control rise in wheat, atta prices: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

PTI
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:39 PM IST

The government is monitoring the prices of wheat and atta regularly, he said, adding that "all options are being explored" to bring down the prices.

Representative Image | Food Secretary said that the stocks of wheat and rice in the FCI godowns are comfortable.

Retail prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) have increased and the government will soon take measures to control the rising rates, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

The government is monitoring the prices of wheat and atta regularly, he said, adding that "all options are being explored" to bring down the prices.

"We are finding that there is an uptick in the prices of wheat and atta. We are aware of the issue. Various options are being explored by the government and very soon we will come up with our response," Chopra told reporters when asked about rising prices of atta that has touched Rs 38 per kg and the steps being taken by the food ministry to check prices.

"We are keeping a close watch on prices," he said, adding that the ministry would soon take some steps.

However, Chopra did not specified the measures being explored by the ministry.

The secretary said that the stocks of wheat and rice in the FCI godowns are comfortable.